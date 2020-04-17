Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Watsco stock opened at $152.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.35. Watsco has a one year low of $139.00 and a one year high of $181.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.12 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.12 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
Yeti Holdings Inc Short Interest Down 37.3% in March
Yeti Holdings Inc Short Interest Down 37.3% in March
Yelp Inc Short Interest Up 13.8% in March
Yelp Inc Short Interest Up 13.8% in March
Short Interest in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Drops By 34.2%
Short Interest in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Drops By 34.2%
58.com Inc Short Interest Update
58.com Inc Short Interest Update


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report