Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco stock opened at $152.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.35. Watsco has a one year low of $139.00 and a one year high of $181.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.