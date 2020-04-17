WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Short Interest Down 24.9% in March

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 1,877,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth $52,412,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WEX by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,566,000 after buying an additional 68,818 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in WEX by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 193,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,531,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 510,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,923,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in WEX by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 38,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.06.

NYSE:WEX opened at $106.72 on Friday. WEX has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.44.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

