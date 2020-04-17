Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Short Interest Update

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,800 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 688,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Alan J. Bowers purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.21 per share, with a total value of $52,762.50. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $2,671,810.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,349 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,407 shares of company stock worth $114,333 over the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $28,723,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 367,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 332,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WD. Compass Point lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of WD stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 136.36 and a quick ratio of 136.36. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.