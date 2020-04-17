Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Down 36.4% in March

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 1,966,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,257,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,244,000 after purchasing an additional 210,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,668,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after buying an additional 27,779 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,774,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,715,000 after buying an additional 240,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,045,000 after buying an additional 207,960 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.78. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

