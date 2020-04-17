Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 2,879,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 928,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

WBS opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.