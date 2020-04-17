Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,600 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 575,600 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 261,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVI. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

VVI opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $474.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. Viad has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.20 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. Viad’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viad will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In other Viad news, insider David W. Barry purchased 550 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,836.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David W. Barry purchased 1,580 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $98,434.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $188,137 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Viad by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth $26,707,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

