Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 8,891,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VTR opened at $29.70 on Friday. Ventas has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 82.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTR. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ventas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $48,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

