Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,470,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 13,672,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

VST stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84. Vistra Energy has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Energy will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, CFO David A. Campbell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,586 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.