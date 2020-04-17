New Destiny Mining (CVE:NED) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

New Destiny Mining Corp (CVE:NED)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 62000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $328,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

About New Destiny Mining (CVE:NED)

New Destiny Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and nickel deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain Silver Property located in the east of Hope, British Columbia.

