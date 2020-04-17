Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Nortec Minerals Corp (CVE:NVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $777,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.03.

About Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, lithium, copper, and nickel ores. The company holds a 49% interest in the Tammela Project in southern Finland; and an option to earn 80% interest in four exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa, as well as evaluates various opportunities in Ecuador.

