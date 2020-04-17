Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.20

Shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 3500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Several research firms have commented on TRL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.90 to C$3.30 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy International Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.23 million and a P/E ratio of 26.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.87.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

