Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) was down 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52, approximately 74,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,153,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PACD shares. Fearnley Fonds reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pacific Drilling to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Pacific Drilling alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $44.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($1.32). Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 24.89% and a negative net margin of 242.18%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter.

In other Pacific Drilling news, Director John V. Simon bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $37,520.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.