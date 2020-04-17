Dynasty Gold (CVE:DYG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Dynasty Gold Corp (CVE:DYG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 93000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

Dynasty Gold Company Profile (CVE:DYG)

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims totaling 980 acres located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada; and a 70% interest in the Hatu Qi-2 gold resource property located in the Xinjiang Province of China.

