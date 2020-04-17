US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Trading Down 15.9%

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) dropped 15.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.49, approximately 49,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 705,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Well Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The stock has a market cap of $39.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.25). US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $92.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Research analysts predict that US Well Services Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in US Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in US Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in US Well Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in US Well Services during the 4th quarter worth $21,391,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in US Well Services by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

