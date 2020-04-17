BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Trading Down 13.2%

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s stock price was down 13.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.47, approximately 32,406 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,744,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIOL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BIOLASE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 645.85% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BIOLASE Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019,835 shares during the quarter. BIOLASE accounts for about 0.3% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned about 8.65% of BIOLASE worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

