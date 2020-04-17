Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Gap Up to $1.02

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.02. Rewalk Robotics shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 30,442 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Rewalk Robotics from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Rewalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 140.68% and a negative net margin of 319.13%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rewalk Robotics Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Rewalk Robotics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rewalk Robotics by 115,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rewalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rewalk Robotics by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 226,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

