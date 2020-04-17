WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

WesCan Energy Corp (CVE:WCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $784,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

WesCan Energy Company Profile (CVE:WCE)

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in east-central Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

