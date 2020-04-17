Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 866344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.85 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Athabasca Oil currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 million and a PE ratio of 0.27.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$188.10 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Corp will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

