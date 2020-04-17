Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 192000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$237,286.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76.

About Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

