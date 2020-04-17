Tervita (TSE:TEV) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$6.00. The stock traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.92, with a volume of 12758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEV. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tervita from C$8.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tervita from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Tervita from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tervita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.78.

Get Tervita alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04. The firm has a market cap of $432.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.