Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.89

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.89 and last traded at C$6.01, with a volume of 83609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $510.61 million and a P/E ratio of 9.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.48.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$68.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.4444 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.46%.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

