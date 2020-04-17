Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) Trading Down 16.7%

Cequence Energy Ltd (TSE:CQE) shares traded down 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, 113,114 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 202% from the average session volume of 37,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.86 million for the quarter.

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration for and the development of oil and natural gas reserves in Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Cequence Energy Ltd.

