Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,999,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,093% from the previous session’s volume of 670,382 shares.The stock last traded at $3.22 and had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neurometrix stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.93% of Neurometrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

