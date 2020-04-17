Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 139,878 shares.The stock last traded at $1.73 and had previously closed at $1.75.

EYES has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 183.76% and a negative net margin of 994.14%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

