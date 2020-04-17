Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Trading 3.9% Higher

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $19.78, 1,338,689 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 20,125,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,743,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000.

About Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

