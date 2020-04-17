Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Up 2.4%

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.73, 5,236 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 329,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

