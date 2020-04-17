Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.59, approximately 130,201 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,362,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 951,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $1,350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 62,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 286,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

