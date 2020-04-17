Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 13,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,013,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

