Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Trading Up 0.3%

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.90, approximately 3,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 154,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 240.37% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Brandon Ribar acquired 82,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,295.25. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 152,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,795.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 100,655 shares of company stock valued at $57,969 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.