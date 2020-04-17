Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.42, 171,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 108,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.041 dividend. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.62%.

About Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

