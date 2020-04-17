Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Shares Down 2.5%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.75, 920,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,346,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 883.05 and a quick ratio of 883.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.
In other news, CEO Jennifer Murphy acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $580,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,100. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
