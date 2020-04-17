Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Shares Down 2.5%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.75, 920,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,346,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 883.05 and a quick ratio of 883.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Murphy acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $580,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,100. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

