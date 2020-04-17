China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Up 17.2%

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) were up 17.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 237,342 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,703,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.05% of China Pharma worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

