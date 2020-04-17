Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.21, 2,890,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 2,036,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sasol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 407.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 583,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 468,494 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 707.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

