Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.45, approximately 6,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 152,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get Immunovant alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.23.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,850,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,851,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.