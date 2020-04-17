Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 10,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 63,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

GTIM has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.81 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Good Times Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

