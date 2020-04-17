DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Up 3.3%

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $7.14, 3,089,060 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,031,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Several research firms have commented on DHT. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DHT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. DHT had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,668,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,154 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in DHT by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 854,781 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DHT by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,862,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,598 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

