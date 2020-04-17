Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) shares rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 29,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,494,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

About Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON)

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

