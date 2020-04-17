Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Shares Up 8.5%

Marin Software Inc (NYSE:MRIN) shot up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $1.53, 17,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 121,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marin Software stock. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Marin Software Inc (NYSE:MRIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 194,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Marin Software comprises 0.3% of Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. owned about 2.92% of Marin Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases.

