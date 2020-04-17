Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Down 5%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.20, approximately 2,653,725 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,577,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal E. Schmale bought 75,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $488,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 151,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,276.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.