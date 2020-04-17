CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Trading Down 7.7%

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.68, approximately 5,931 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,142,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

CANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.43% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

