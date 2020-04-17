GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Trading Up 2.9%

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.02, approximately 1,044,365 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,924,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $37,647.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Insiders have sold 93,450 shares of company stock worth $406,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 425,891 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 336,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

