YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Trading Up 0.3%

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.76, approximately 75,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,672,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YRCW shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.53.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YRCW. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

