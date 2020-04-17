Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading Down 8.6%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.54, 27,265 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 910,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Get Oil States International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $140.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $238.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Oil States International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Oil States International by 1,298.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 31,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International Company Profile (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.