Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys Shares of 500 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,971 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,772 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,712,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $105.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

