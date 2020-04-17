Bailard Inc. Raises Position in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.46% of Precision BioSciences worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 482.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $6.43 on Friday. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $348.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 417.65% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys Shares of 500 Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys Shares of 500 Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Bailard Inc. Buys 3,105 Shares of Avalara Inc
Bailard Inc. Buys 3,105 Shares of Avalara Inc
Bailard Inc. Raises Position in Precision BioSciences Inc
Bailard Inc. Raises Position in Precision BioSciences Inc
Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Valero Energy Co.
Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Valero Energy Co.
Bailard Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF
Bailard Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF
Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report