Bailard Inc. Raises Position in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.46% of Precision BioSciences worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 482.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $6.43 on Friday. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $348.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 417.65% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

