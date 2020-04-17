Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,653,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

