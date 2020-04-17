Bailard Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 939.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 307,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 278,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,939,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,458,000 after purchasing an additional 157,254 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,918,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,380,000 after purchasing an additional 133,102 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,879,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,852,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,434,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $37.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

