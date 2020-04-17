Bailard Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Humana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,658,000 after buying an additional 1,033,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,129,000 after buying an additional 841,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Humana by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after buying an additional 791,163 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 1,216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after buying an additional 633,216 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $343.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

HUM stock opened at $377.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.14 and a 200-day moving average of $327.43. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.