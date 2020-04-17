Bailard Inc. Has $2.83 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,036,000 after buying an additional 297,204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after buying an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,672,000 after buying an additional 216,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,546,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,440,000 after buying an additional 131,268 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.41.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average of $102.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

