Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,204,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $129.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $152.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys Shares of 500 Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys Shares of 500 Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Bailard Inc. Buys 3,105 Shares of Avalara Inc
Bailard Inc. Buys 3,105 Shares of Avalara Inc
Bailard Inc. Raises Position in Precision BioSciences Inc
Bailard Inc. Raises Position in Precision BioSciences Inc
Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Valero Energy Co.
Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Valero Energy Co.
Bailard Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF
Bailard Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF
Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report