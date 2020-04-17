Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,204,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $129.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $152.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

